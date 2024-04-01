Durante & Waters LLC Invests $655,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,533,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,673,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.