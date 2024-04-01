Durante & Waters LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.2% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,091. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

