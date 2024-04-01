DZ Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DZ Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.53.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.