Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $340,500,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.97. 462,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.