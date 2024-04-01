EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SATS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Up 1.7 %

SATS opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.