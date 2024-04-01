Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $607.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

