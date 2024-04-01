Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock worth $15,334,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

EW traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.88. 1,394,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,020. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

