Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.38

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 17653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

