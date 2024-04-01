Electroneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.73 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $115.73 million and $1.08 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002770 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,857,755 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

