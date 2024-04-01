Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $518.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.76. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

