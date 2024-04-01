Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 29th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 228,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 21.22, a current ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

