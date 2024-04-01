Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE LLY traded down $21.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $756.10. 1,359,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $342.30 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $718.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

