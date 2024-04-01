ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0537 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $10.74 million and $1,137.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05003829 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $569.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

