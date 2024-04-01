EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EME stock traded up $4.61 on Monday, hitting $354.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $355.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

