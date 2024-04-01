Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

