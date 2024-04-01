Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.79. 549,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.