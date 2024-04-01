Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $24.20 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Empire has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

