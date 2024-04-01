Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.6 days.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $24.20 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Empire has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $29.18.
About Empire
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.