Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

ENB traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $35.83. 995,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,345. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

