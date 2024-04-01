Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

