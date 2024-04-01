Enegra (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,751.77 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.50 or 0.00291644 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.04 billion and $158,751.77 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

