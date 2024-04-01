Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,586. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

