Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

