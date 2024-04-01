Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,074,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.4 days.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Entain has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

