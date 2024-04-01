EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

EQB Stock Down 0.0 %

TSE EQB opened at C$84.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.69. EQB has a 52 week low of C$55.38 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.63 by C($0.93). The business had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.603022 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

