EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Set at C$100.00 by CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been given a C$100.00 price target by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.56.

EQB traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting C$84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,863. EQB has a twelve month low of C$57.53 and a twelve month high of C$97.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.63 by C($0.93). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EQB will post 11.603022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

