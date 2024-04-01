Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.72.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $13,428,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EQIX opened at $825.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
