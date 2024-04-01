Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 1st (AMS, ARKR, ARL, BE, CCJ, CIVB, CMPS, CROX, DECK, DGLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB). They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE). The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

