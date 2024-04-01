Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 1st (AMS, ARKR, ARL, BE, CCJ, CIVB, CMPS, CROX, DECK, DGLY)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB). They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE). The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.