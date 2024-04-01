Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (BA, BIIB, BMY, C, CVX, INFY, MRNA, PIII, PLNT, RCL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 1st:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Melius Research.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.