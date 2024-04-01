Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (BA, BIIB, BMY, C, CVX, INFY, MRNA, PIII, PLNT, RCL)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 1st:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Melius Research.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

