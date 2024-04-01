Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Escalade has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

