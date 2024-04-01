Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

NYSE ESS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.62. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

