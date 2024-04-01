Essex Savings Bank Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.34. 248,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,902. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

