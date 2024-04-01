Essex Savings Bank Acquires 387 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.74. 97,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $241.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.