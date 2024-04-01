Essex Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.57. The company had a trading volume of 490,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,097. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

