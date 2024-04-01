Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $479.56. 2,915,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,411. The stock has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average of $430.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

