Essex Savings Bank Buys 1,241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

