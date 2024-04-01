Essex Savings Bank Buys 172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $610.58. The stock had a trading volume of 880,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,007. The company has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

