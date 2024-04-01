Essex Savings Bank Buys 266 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.31. 900,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,268. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

