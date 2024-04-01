Essex Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.03. 1,495,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

