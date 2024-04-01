Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,665,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 148,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $115.61.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

