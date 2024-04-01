Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $154.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.