Evercore ISI Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.02.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

