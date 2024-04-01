EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 208,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 356,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $667.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,865.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $103,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,865.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,892 shares of company stock worth $6,944,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

