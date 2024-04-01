Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 9.1%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 313,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 192,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

