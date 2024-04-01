Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.