EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 267,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118,599 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

