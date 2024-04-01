EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 144,641 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.