EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.40

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 52092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EZPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
EZCORP Stock Performance
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 751,114 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
