FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Boosted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $446.02. 104,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,512. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.37 and its 200 day moving average is $456.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

