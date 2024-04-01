Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.1 %

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. 136,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

