FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

